Troy Merritt shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 28th at 8 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Merritt had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Merritt's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Merritt's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.