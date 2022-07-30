Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Trey Mullinax hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 48th at 6 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Mullinax had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Mullinax hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Mullinax's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Mullinax hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.