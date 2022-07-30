Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tony Finau hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Finau finished his day tied for 1st at 21 under with Taylor Pendrith; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Tony Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Finau's 77 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Finau had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Finau's 98 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Finau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 6 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.