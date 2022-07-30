  • Taylor Pendrith shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Pendrith makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Pendrith closes strong with birdie on No. 18 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Pendrith makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.