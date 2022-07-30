Taylor Pendrith shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Taylor Pendrith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 1st at 21 under with Tony Finau; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a 336 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Pendrith chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pendrith had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 207-yard par-3 green ninth, Pendrith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Pendrith chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Pendrith's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Pendrith had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 6 under for the round.