Taylor Moore shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Taylor Moore hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Moore's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Moore had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 7 under for the round.