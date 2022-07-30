Sung Kang shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kang's tee shot went 218 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kang hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 61-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 2 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.