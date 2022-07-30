Stewart Cink shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cink's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Cink's his second shot went 30 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.