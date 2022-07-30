Stephan Jaeger shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day in 4th at 16 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-4 second, Jaeger's 121 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jaeger had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Jaeger's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Jaeger had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 6 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 7 under for the round.