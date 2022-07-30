Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Si Woo Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 7th at 13 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 under for the round.