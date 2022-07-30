Seth Reeves finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seth Reeves hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to even-par for the round.

Reeves had a 353-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Reeves's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to even for the round.