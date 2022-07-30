Scott Stallings putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Stallings hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day in 6th at 14 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Scott Stallings's 86 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Stallings hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Stallings to even-par for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Stallings chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Stallings at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.