Sam Ryder finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sam Ryder hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Ryder's 73 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Ryder chipped in his fourth shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ryder got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ryder's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Ryder hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.