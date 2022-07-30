Ryan Brehm shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Brehm's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.