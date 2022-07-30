Russell Knox shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Knox hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 39th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Knox's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Knox got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Knox's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Knox's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Knox chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.