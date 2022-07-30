Russell Henley shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Henley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 third, Henley's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Henley had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

Henley his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Henley to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Henley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.