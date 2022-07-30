Rory Sabbatini shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 67th at 3 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Sabbatini had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Sabbatini hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Sabbatini's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Sabbatini had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.