Roger Sloan shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 40th at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Sloan had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Sloan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Sloan's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 under for the round.