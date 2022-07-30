Richy Werenski putts himself to an even-par third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Richy Werenski's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Werenski's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Werenski had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.