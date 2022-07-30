Peter Malnati shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 fourth, Malnati hit his 101 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.