Patton Kizzire shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.