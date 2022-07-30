Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Patrick Rodgers in the third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rodgers finished his round tied for 31st at 8 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Patrick Rodgers chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rodgers's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.