Patrick Cantlay shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Patrick Cantlay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day in 5th at 15 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Cantlay had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cantlay's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Cantlay had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cantlay's 165 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Cantlay had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 7 under for the round.