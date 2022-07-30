Nick Watney shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Nick Watney hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Watney's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Watney had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Watney hit an approach shot from 236 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Watney's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 5 under for the round.