Nate Lashley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 42nd at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lashley's 121 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Lashley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lashley hit an approach shot from 248 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lashley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lashley at 4 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lashley's tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 under for the round.