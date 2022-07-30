Michael Thompson putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Michael Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Thompson's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.