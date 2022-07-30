Max Homa shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Homa chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

Homa hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.