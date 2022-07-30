Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Matt Wallace in the third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Wallace hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wallace finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Matt Wallace's 79 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Wallace chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Wallace hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wallace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Wallace hit his 130 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.