Luke Donald shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Donald got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Donald's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Donald hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Donald got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 2 over for the round.