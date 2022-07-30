Lee Hodges shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Lee Hodges hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 40th at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hodges's tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Hodges tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hodges to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Hodges suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hodges at 3 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 5 over for the round.