Kurt Kitayama shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kurt Kitayama hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kitayama's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Kitayama at 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kitayama hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kitayama to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 6 under for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 5 under for the round.