KK Limbhasut putts well in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

KK Limbhasut hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Limbhasut finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, KK Limbhasut reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved KK Limbhasut to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Limbhasut had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Limbhasut to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Limbhasut's 72 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Limbhasut to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Limbhasut had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Limbhasut to 4 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Limbhasut had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Limbhasut to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Limbhasut had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Limbhasut to 4 under for the round.