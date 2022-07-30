Kiradech Aphibarnrat putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

Aphibarnrat stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 167-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Aphibarnrat's 162 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Aphibarnrat's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Aphibarnrat had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.