Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Kevin Streelman in the third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Streelman finished his round tied for 41st at 7 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Kevin Streelman chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Streelman at 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Streelman hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.