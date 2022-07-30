Keegan Bradley posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Bradley finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Keegan Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Bradley hit his 250 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.