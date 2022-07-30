Justin Lower shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Lower hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 40th at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Lower's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lower got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lower's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Lower had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.