Justin Lower shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Lower makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Lower hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 40th at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Lower's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
Lower got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Lower got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lower to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lower's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Lower had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.
