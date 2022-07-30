  • Joohyung Kim shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Joohyung Kim's two putt birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.