Joohyung Kim shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joohyung Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 9th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.