  • John Huh shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, John Huh makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    John Huh makes birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, John Huh makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.