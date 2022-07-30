John Huh shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, John Huh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Huh's 93 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Huh chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Huh's tee shot went 224 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 4 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Huh hit his 106 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Huh to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Huh had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.