Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

Vegas got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Vegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Vegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Vegas hit his 233 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.