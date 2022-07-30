  • Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jhonattan Vegas makes eagle on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas cards eagle on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jhonattan Vegas makes eagle on the par-5 17th hole.