Jason Day shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Day chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

Day tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Day's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

Day his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 under for the round.