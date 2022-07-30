J.J. Spaun putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his round tied for 8th at 10 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, J.J. Spaun's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Spaun had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Spaun chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Spaun's 168 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Spaun had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Spaun's tee shot went 132 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Spaun's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.