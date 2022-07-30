Henrik Norlander delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Norlander finished his round tied for 10th at 9 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Henrik Norlander chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

Norlander hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Norlander had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Norlander's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.