Hayden Buckley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hayden Buckley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his round tied for 40th at 7 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Buckley hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Buckley's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Buckley had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 207-yard par-3 green ninth, Buckley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.