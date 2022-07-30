-
Doc Redman shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Doc Redman rolls in short putt for birdie on No. 17 at Rocket Mortgage
In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 67th at 3 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a 311 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to even for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Redman's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Redman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
