Doc Redman shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 67th at 3 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Redman's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Redman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.