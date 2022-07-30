David Lipsky shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Lipsky hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 60th at 5 under Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under, Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under, and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Lipsky hit his 90 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and rolled a 51-foot putt for birdie. This put Lipsky at 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

At the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lipsky to 2 under for the round.