  • David Lingmerth rebounds from poor front in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    David Lingmerth dials in approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the third round of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.