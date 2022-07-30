David Lingmerth rebounds from poor front in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Lingmerth hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 57th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, David Lingmerth's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Lingmerth had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

Lingmerth scored a triple bogey on the 552-yard par-5 seventh. Getting on the green in 6 and two putting, bringing Lingmerth to 1 over for the day.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Lingmerth's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.