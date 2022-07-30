Danny Willett shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Danny Willett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 24th at 9 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Willett had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Willett's 83 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Willett hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.