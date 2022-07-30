Chris Naegel finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Naegel hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Naegel finished his round tied for 68th at 3 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

Naegel got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Naegel to 1 over for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Naegel hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Naegel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Naegel's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Naegel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Naegel to 2 over for the round.

Naegel hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Naegel to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Naegel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Naegel to even-par for the round.