Chris Kirk shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

In his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Kirk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 9th at 12 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

On the par-5 fourth, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kirk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kirk at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kirk's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Kirk had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.