Chris Gotterup shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Chris Gotterup hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his round tied for 16th at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Lee Hodges is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Gotterup got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Gotterup chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to even for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Gotterup's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Gotterup chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Gotterup had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gotterup chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gotterup's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.