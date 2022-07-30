Charley Hoffman shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Charley Hoffman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Cameron Young is in 3rd at 17 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 4th at 16 under.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.